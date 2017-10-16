BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for TMAC Resources Inc (TMR)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) in a report issued on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMR. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of TMAC Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TMAC Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

Shares of TMAC Resources (TMR) opened at 9.33 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $783.85 million. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Ira Goldman purchased 10,000 shares of TMAC Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,800.00. Insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $96,559 over the last quarter.

About TMAC Resources

