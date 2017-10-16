BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) a $26.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ETP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 18.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Sunoco Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company’s market cap is $20.22 billion.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco Logistics Partners will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco Logistics Partners news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,890,197.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,859,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,706 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 390,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 301,883 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 8,019.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 848,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 837,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Logistics Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

