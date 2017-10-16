Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) to announce sales of $20,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biopharmx Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Biopharmx Corp reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biopharmx Corp will report full year sales of $20,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $570,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biopharmx Corp.

Get Biopharmx Corp alerts:

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) opened at 0.2885 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.98 million. Biopharmx Corp has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/biopharmx-corp-bpmx-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-20000-00.html.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biopharmx Corp (BPMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.