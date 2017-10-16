Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) to announce sales of $20,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biopharmx Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Biopharmx Corp reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biopharmx Corp will report full year sales of $20,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $570,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biopharmx Corp.
Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) opened at 0.2885 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.98 million. Biopharmx Corp has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Biopharmx Corp Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.
