BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media coverage about BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 47.5813611849805 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $38.00 price objective on BHP Billiton PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) opened at 37.30 on Monday. BHP Billiton PLC has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Billiton PLC

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

