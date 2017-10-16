Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Countrywide PLC (CWD)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

CWD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Countrywide PLC to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 111 ($1.46) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 144.25 ($1.90).

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) opened at 114.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.13. Countrywide PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 105.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 231.97. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 260.48 million.

In related news, insider Himanshu Raja acquired 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £14,299.20 ($18,799.89). Insiders bought 100,335 shares of company stock worth $13,545,024 over the last three months.

Countrywide PLC Company Profile

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, London, Financial Services, and B2B. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

