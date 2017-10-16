Ascential PLC (ASCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASCL. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Ascential PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Ascential PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on shares of Ascential PLC in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Ascential PLC to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ascential PLC to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascential PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 366.63 ($4.82).
Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) opened at 351.992 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion. Ascential PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 392.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.10.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.51%.
About Ascential PLC
Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company. The Company is focused on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. It operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festivals, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals, where customers come together to form business relationships and transact.
