Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABG. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE ABG) opened at 57.55 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post $6.30 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Frederick Stax sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $26,853.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Clements sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

