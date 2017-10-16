Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arena Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Arena Pharmaceuticals Competitors 471 2238 6133 118 2.66

Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals -16.27% -49.87% -10.82% Arena Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,971.40% -118.78% -44.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $117.73 million $16.71 million -44.47 Arena Pharmaceuticals Competitors $207.78 million -$2.31 million 0.49

Arena Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The Company’s drug, Lorcaserin, is approved for marketing in the United States and South Korea for the indication of weight management. The Company’s drug candidates in clinical development include APD334 for autoimmune diseases, ralinepag for vascular diseases and APD371 for pain. The Company’s programs under collaboration include nelotanserin for dementia-associated psychosis, temanogrel for thrombotic diseases, and an undisclosed orphan GPCR for central nervous system (CNS) indication(s).

