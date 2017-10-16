Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $102.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) opened at 47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $103.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.28. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,050 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $214,140.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,883.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 578 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $55,759.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,633 shares of company stock worth $2,818,825. Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

