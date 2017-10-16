Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) Given “Buy” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Apollo Global Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Apollo Global Management (APO) opened at 31.13 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $432.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.29 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 249,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,919,114.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 53,383 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $1,551,843.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,399,918 shares of company stock valued at $39,210,819. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $234,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,216,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 223,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

