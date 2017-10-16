Analyzing 21Vianet Group (VNET) and Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) and Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 21Vianet Group and Black Knight Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Black Knight Financial Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Black Knight Financial Services has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Black Knight Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Black Knight Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -21.28% -4.94% -2.45% Black Knight Financial Services 11.14% 3.77% 3.14%

Volatility and Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight Financial Services has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Black Knight Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $552.65 million 1.57 $29.93 million ($1.06) -7.26 Black Knight Financial Services $1.05 billion 2.74 $356.90 million $0.60 71.75

Black Knight Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight Financial Services beats 21Vianet Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology. The Company provides value-added services, such as content delivery network (CDN) services, virtual private network (VPN) services and last-mile wired broadband services. It offers public cloud services, private cloud and hybrid services. In addition, the Company also offers container-based data center service. The Company’s service offerings include hosting and related services, and managed network services. The Company provides hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers and connects them through its data transmission network, and offers other hosting related value-added services.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Technology segment provides applications and services, such as servicing technology and origination technology. Its Data and Analytics segment offers data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets industries. These solutions include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions.

