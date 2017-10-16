Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Increased by Ronald Blue & Co. LLC

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,667,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186,756 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100,947.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,302,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,593 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,460,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,121,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,095.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (down from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,121.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/amazon-com-inc-amzn-position-increased-by-ronald-blue-co-llc.html.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.39, for a total transaction of $701,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.12, for a total transaction of $1,957,448.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,348,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at 1002.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $972.28 and its 200-day moving average is $968.09. The firm has a market cap of $481.79 billion, a PE ratio of 255.07 and a beta of 1.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.10 and a 52 week high of $1,083.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.