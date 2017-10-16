Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $202.18 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) opened at 178.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 2.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 747,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,350,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,635,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,996,000 after buying an additional 2,030,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,173,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,379,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

