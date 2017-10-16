Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,260 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 1,773,355 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) opened at 1.48 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $149.72 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 71,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 137,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 65,822 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,076,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 138,950 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,869,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco) operates two businesses: a mining business, consisting of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Canada, located in Yukon Territory, and through its Alexco Environmental Group (AEG), an environmental services business, providing consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance and site remediation, in Canada and the United States.

