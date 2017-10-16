Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.57-0.60 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.93 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 50.76 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $386,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $498,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.