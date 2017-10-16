Air Transport Services Group’s (ATSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ ATSG) opened at 24.35 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.69 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 7,500 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Baudouin sold 8,100 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $175,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $479,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,890,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

