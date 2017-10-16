ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,387 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 16,574,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,534,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,885. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) opened at 35.40 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33 billion.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.