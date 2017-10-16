$593.09 Million in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce sales of $593.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C. Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.78 million to $600.20 million. M.D.C. Holdings posted sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings will report full-year sales of $593.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C. Holdings.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. M.D.C. Holdings had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $648.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. Holdings from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. M.D.C. Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $947,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 264,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE MDC) traded up 0.06% during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. M.D.C. Holdings has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.34.

About M.D.C. Holdings

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

