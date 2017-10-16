$160.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $160.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the lowest is $156.10 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $184.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $160.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $695.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $732.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $737.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $621,982.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Isaac Angel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,118,038 shares of company stock worth $633,938,695. 22.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE ORA) opened at 62.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

