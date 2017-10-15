Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) opened at 9.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $127.27 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/zynerba-pharmaceuticals-inc-zyne-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 65,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 13,501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 220,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.