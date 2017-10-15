Zoo Digital Group plc (ZOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

Shares of Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.62), with a volume of shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Zoo Digital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.91. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.35 million.

In other news, insider Mickey Kalifa acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,637.65).

About Zoo Digital Group plc

ZOO Digital Group plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activities include provision of a range of services to allow television and movie content to be subtitled in any language and prepared for sale with online retailers, and research and development of productivity software in those areas.

