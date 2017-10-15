Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake Lifted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 4,464.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,741,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484,250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 4,471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,753 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 925,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,245,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,892,000 after purchasing an additional 882,190 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 590,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ ZION) opened at 46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.34 million. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $465.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake Lifted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/zions-bancorporation-zion-stake-lifted-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

In related news, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of Zions Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $428,413.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger B. Porter acquired 1,616 shares of Zions Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.99 per share, with a total value of $71,087.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,623.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,407. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.