Zalando SE (ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. equinet AG set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Zalando SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC set a €48.60 ($57.18) price target on Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.11 ($53.07).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL) opened at 44.618 on Friday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €33.81 and a 12 month high of €45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of €11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.61.

