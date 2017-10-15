Zacks: SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. SemGroup Corp’s rating score has declined by 5.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SemGroup Corp an industry rank of 216 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SemGroup Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ SEMG) opened at 28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 284.16. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SemGroup Corp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SemGroup Corp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SemGroup Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SemGroup Corp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

