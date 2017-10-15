Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RA PHARMCTL INC (RARX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA PHARMCTL INC (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RARX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 target price on shares of RA PHARMCTL INC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RA PHARMCTL INC in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

RA PHARMCTL INC (NASDAQ:RARX) opened at 15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. RA PHARMCTL INC has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The stock’s market cap is $357.67 million.

RA PHARMCTL INC (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that RA PHARMCTL INC will post ($2.31) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RA PHARMCTL INC by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in RA PHARMCTL INC by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RA PHARMCTL INC by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RA PHARMCTL INC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RA PHARMCTL INC in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

RA PHARMCTL INC Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

