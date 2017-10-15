Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korn/Ferry International (KFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KFY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) traded up 0.08% on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 535,048 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.91 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 12,000 shares of Korn/Ferry International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $480,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 8,000 shares of Korn/Ferry International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $320,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,960. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

