Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) opened at 23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 43.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

