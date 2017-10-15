Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endeavour Silver Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,130 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,476,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 1,730.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,361,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 693,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 192,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corporation Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

