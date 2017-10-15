Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arconic Inc (ARNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arconic has outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. The company should gain from its cost-cutting and productivity actions in 2017. Arconic is also seeing strong demand trends in the automotive market. The company is well placed to capture the growing demand for aluminum sheet stemming from the transition of the North American auto industry to lightweighting. Major contract wins in aerospace are also expected to support its results. However, Arconic faces pricing pressure and weakness in certain end-markets including the heavy-duty truck and trailer market in North America. We are also concerned about its high balance sheet leverage.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arconic in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Vetr lowered Arconic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Arconic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of Arconic (ARNC) traded down 1.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 9,037,754 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The firm’s market cap is $11.98 billion. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.69.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Arconic had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

In related news, Director Elmer L. Doty purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,064.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,310 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth $382,000. AXA bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth $552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arconic by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 26.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 693,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 144,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

