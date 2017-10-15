Zacks Investment Research Lowers AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAAS. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut AquaVenture Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS) opened at 13.82 on Thursday. AquaVenture Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm’s market cap is $365.30 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

AquaVenture Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. AquaVenture Holdings had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 24,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $354,464.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,707.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 14,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $201,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,484,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,310,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AquaVenture Holdings by 271.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 61.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 93.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited is a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s segments are Seven Seas Water and Quench. The Seven Seas Water segment provides outsourced desalination solutions and wastewater treatment for governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

