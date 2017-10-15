Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have not only witnessed a sharp decline in a year but have also underperformed the industry by a wide margin. The stock is unlikely to recover in the near term as investors’ sentiments were further hurt by the company’s conservative sales guidance for the full year. The company expects net revenues for 2017 to rise in the range of 9-11%, down from the prior estimate of an increase of 11-12% over the 2016 level primarily due to moderation in North American business. Further, it anticipates adjusted gross margin to decline by a minimum of 120 basis points in 2017 due to foreign currency headwinds, restructuring plan and efforts toward managing inventory. We also observe that, of late, earnings estimates for the company have witnessed downward revisions. Nevertheless, the company’s sustained focus on brand development, expansion of direct-to-consumer and technology-based fitness business bode well.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

