Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) to Strong Sell

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Donegal Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,035 shares. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 234,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donegal Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

