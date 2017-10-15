Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii, American Samoa and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and is the largest independent financial institution in Hawaii. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOH. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Hawaii Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) opened at 83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.99. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.76 million. Bank of Hawaii Corporation had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 27.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post $4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Bank of Hawaii Corporation news, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $91,079.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $461,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $860,767. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

