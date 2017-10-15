Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCM, Inc. (PCMI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. PCM posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCM will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCM.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). PCM had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $560.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PCM in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of PCM (NASDAQ PCMI) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 52,966 shares. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. PCM has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

PCM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PCM by 9.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the second quarter valued at $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PCM by 16,357.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the second quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom.

