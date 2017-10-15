Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ KTOS) traded down 1.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,400 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.35 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 8,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,646.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

