Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s earnings. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Energy Fuels Corp..

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 43,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,332.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 11,500 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $26,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,654 shares in the company, valued at $395,917.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,419,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 792,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,517,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 409,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ CLNE) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 604,390 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.44.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations.

