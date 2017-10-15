Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesoro Logistics LP (ANDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.09 Million

Analysts expect Tesoro Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) to announce $454.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tesoro Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.00 million and the lowest is $436.00 million. Tesoro Logistics posted sales of $308.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesoro Logistics will report full-year sales of $454.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesoro Logistics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANDX. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Tesoro Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tesoro Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Tesoro Logistics (NYSE ANDX) opened at 48.58 on Friday. Tesoro Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Tesoro Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly Tesoro Logistics LP, is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

