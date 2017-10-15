Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (BNED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.29 Million

Analysts predict that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED) will report $857.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes & Noble Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $855.16 million. Barnes & Noble Education posted sales of $770.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes & Noble Education will report full year sales of $857.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes & Noble Education.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNED. BidaskClub upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BWS Financial downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “stong buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 171,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,758,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 140,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE BNED) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 172,329 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock’s market cap is $287.94 million.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

