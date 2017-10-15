Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Yum China Holdings were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,306,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,922,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,908,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,101,000 after purchasing an additional 956,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,576,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,311,000 after purchasing an additional 455,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 62.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,167,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,418 shares during the period.

Get Yum China Holdings Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Bought by Auxier Asset Management” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-shares-bought-by-auxier-asset-management.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.10 price objective (up previously from $41.60) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.60 price objective on the stock. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.60 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.72 to $36.61 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

In other news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of Yum China Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $836,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 2,124 shares of Yum China Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $88,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,606 shares of company stock worth $1,708,901.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) remained flat at $42.94 during midday trading on Friday. 2,277,717 shares of the company traded hands. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Yum China Holdings announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.