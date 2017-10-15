Yelp Inc. (YELP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YELP. BidaskClub raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

Yelp (NYSE YELP) opened at 43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.89 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the local business review company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 42,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,430. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $178,180,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 84.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,684 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $157,084,000 after buying an additional 2,403,240 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 3,851,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 676,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Yelp by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,116,090 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $93,545,000 after buying an additional 868,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,088.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after buying an additional 2,437,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

