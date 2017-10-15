Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Boosted by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 3.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.26% of Xilinx worth $41,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 846,424 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $9,209,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $49,023,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,000,643.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $754,930.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,330 shares of company stock worth $14,598,104. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,824 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. KeyCorp set a $78.00 price objective on Xilinx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Xilinx from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Vetr lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

