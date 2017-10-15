Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Shares Bought by WFG Advisors LP

WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 163,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Yohannes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 3,646,220 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

