Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Wyndham Worldwide Corp makes up 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Worldwide Corp worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 15.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Worldwide Corp news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $31,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) traded up 0.64% on Friday, reaching $110.37. 781,395 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $110.62.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 91.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

