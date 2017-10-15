Workday Inc (WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $114.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, October 6th. FBN Securities raised Workday from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.85.

Get Workday Inc alerts:

Shares of Workday (NYSE WDAY) opened at 109.36 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $111.45. The company’s market cap is $22.75 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Workday Inc (WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/workday-inc-wday-earns-buy-rating-from-robert-w-baird.html.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 457,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $50,015,159.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 461,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total value of $50,015,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,574,566 shares of company stock valued at $170,342,437. Corporate insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Workday by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.