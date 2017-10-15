WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 119,654 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,654 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Invictus RG grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,098.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $71,199.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,576.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $39,697.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,835.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) traded up 1.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,316 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 7.61%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

