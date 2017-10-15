Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Windstream’s focus on improving sales, cost-cutting initiatives, planned pricing initiatives which should rake in profits and check churn. Windstream is enhancing its Cloud Connect solution. Launch of a new multi-featured SD-WAN solution looks good. Windstream’s cloud-to-cloud disaster recovery management solutions, expansion of Kinetic TV services in North Carolina, merger with EarthLink Holdings should rake in profits. Expansion of its metro fibre network business in the newer areas and aim to extend the deployment of G.fast technologies over traditional copper telephone wires bode well. However, over the past three months, the stock price declined 47.1% compared to the industry's 6.3% gain. Further, Windstream also remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures.”

Get Windstream Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Windstream Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Windstream Holdings from $5.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of Windstream Holdings (WIN) opened at 2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $393.11 million. Windstream Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Windstream Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings will post ($2.06) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/windstream-holdings-inc-win-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Windstream Holdings declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $90.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan L. Wells bought 68,000 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,739.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony W. Thomas bought 25,381 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 637,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,901.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 95,381 shares of company stock worth $196,901.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 841,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Windstream Holdings

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windstream Holdings (WIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.