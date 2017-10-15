Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

WIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Windstream Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Windstream Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Windstream Holdings from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Windstream Holdings news, Director Anthony W. Thomas bought 25,381 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 637,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,901.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Wells bought 68,000 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,739.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,381 shares of company stock valued at $196,901.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 121,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 841,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) opened at 2.06 on Friday. Windstream Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The stock’s market cap is $393.11 million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Windstream Holdings will post ($2.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Windstream Holdings declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $90.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

