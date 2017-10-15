William C. Martin Sells 139,221 Shares of Rentech, Inc. (RTK) Stock

Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) major shareholder William C. Martin sold 139,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $36,197.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rentech, Inc. (RTK) opened at 0.20 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.64 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Rentech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.04.

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Rentech had a negative net margin of 140.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. Analysts expect that Rentech, Inc. will post $12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rentech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.21% of Rentech worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentech Company Profile

Rentech, Inc is a provider of wood fiber processing services, wood chips and wood pellets. The Company’s processing business includes Fulghum Fibres, Inc (Fulghum), which operates approximately 30 wood chipping mills in the United States and South America. The Company provides wood yard operations services.

