William Blair Comments on Cerner Corporation’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CERN)

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner Corporation in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cerner Corporation’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Cerner Corporation alerts:

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/william-blair-comments-on-cerner-corporations-q1-2018-earnings-cern.html.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Cerner Corporation from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ CERN) opened at 73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.95. Cerner Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

In other Cerner Corporation news, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,279,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 99,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $7,007,661.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 381.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 429,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,486 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 114.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner Corporation

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.