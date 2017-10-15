Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Willdan Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Willdan Group Inc. alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at 29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/willdan-group-inc-wldn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

In other news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $178,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,454.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.